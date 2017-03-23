Natwest bank set to close in Kirkby

A branch of Natwest bank will close in Kirkby in October.

Natwest said the branch on Station Street will close due to more customers choosing to bank online.

The bank will close on October 4.

Dale Bihari media campaigns manager said: “We are communicating with our customers affected by the closure and proactively contacting vulnerable and regular branch customers. We have listened closely to feedback from local communities and have extended the time between announcing our decision and the branch closure to six months. This has been done in order to ensure our customers have time to consider the right banking options for them.”

The branch said it has ‘created a specialist taskforce’ of staff who will help educate customers who are unfamiliar with using online and mobile banking

until it closes.

Between 2010 and 2015, mobile and online transactions at Natwest have increased by over 400 per cent and mobile transactions alone have increased by 1,350 per cent.

Since 2011 the number of transactions in the Kirkby branch have declined by 32 per cent.