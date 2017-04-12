MP opens new headquarters for home-grown success story

An impressed MP lavished praise on a thriving company after opening its new, state-of-the-art headquarters at Bilsthorpe Business Park.

Mark Spencer, Conservative MP for Sherwood, was invited by Car Shades, which makes bespoke, custom-fitted sun screens for all kinds of vehicles, to be their guest of honour at the ceremony.

And Mr Spencer said how delighted he was to be backing a home-grown success story that is winning business across the world and defying post-Brexit fears.

“I am proud to lend my support to such an innovative product, especially one with such tangible roots in the local community,” said the MP.

“I never cease to be amazed at some of the fantastic businesses we have here in the area, often hidden away. These guys are exporting British-made products all over the world, using British craftsmanship and selling to huge multi-national companies.”

After Britain’s vote to leave the UK, many companies felt the need to batten down the hatches and tighten their belts in readiness for potential trading trauma. But Car Shades, which was established in 2003, has continued to flourish and expand with managing director Steve Giles in the driving seat.

Its new Bilsthorpe factory, which spans 24,000 square feet, is three times the size of its former base at Blidworth and will enable the company to fulfil its potential, as well as retain local jobs. The extra space will allow it to hold up to 16,500 sets of shades, ready for fast distribution to customers in 17 European countries. The firm is even planning to break into the USA and South Africa markets.

Car Shades employs 16 full-time staff, with the possibility of taking on more in the future. Mr Giles said: “We’re delighted to be investing further into British manufacturing, but it also a great feeling to be putting the results of your company’s success back into the local economy. We were thrilled to have Mr Spencer here for our grand opening day.”

The firm originally made other vehicle accessories before noticing a gap in the market for high-quality sun shades. Its products benefit from the latest technology, and its sister business, Vanstyle, which imports and distributes parts for vans, has also moved into the new HQ.