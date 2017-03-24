More armed police on Nottinghamshire streets following Westminster terror attack

Nottinghamshire’s chief constable has said there will be more armed police on the streets following the Westminster terror attack.

Chief Constable Craig Guildford: “As a result of the terror attack there will be a review into armed operations as the inquiry develops but at this stage there is nothing to link the investigation to Nottinghamshire.”

However, he said: “There will be more officers on the street - both armed and unarmed.”

In the event of an terror attack Mr Guildford said the lack of funding and resources would not impact on a police response.

The chief constable said: Our response would be very much as you’ve seen in London. We have officers ready 365 days a year, 24 hours a day.

“There are plans in place to respond to these types of incidents and because we work regionally, there will be an immediate response.”

The East Midlands Operational Support Service (EMOpSS), which runs armed policing units across most of the East Midlands including Nottinghamshire, say they are reviewing the deployment of all officers following Wednesday’s attack.

Mr Guildford urged the county to stand together against terrorism and to not let it divide communities.

He said: “Regardless of where we live we need to stand together. There is risk of division by ignorance and that we will see a rise in hate crime but I want to say to officers and the public that this will not be tolerated.”