Officers search for a missing man have said he has been foudn safe and well.

Nottinghamshire Police said they were concerned for the welfare of missing 50-year-old Melvin Wright.

He was last seen leaving Mappleton Drive, Mansfield, at 1pm on Thursday, May 11.

A spokesman for Nottinghamshire Police said: "Melvin Wright has been found safe and well.

"Thanks to everyone who shared our appeal."