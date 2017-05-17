Market place in Shirebrook town centre to be revamped

New life could be breathed into Shirebrook town centre after details of a regeneration scheme were announced by Bolsover District Council.

The council has agreed to a raft of plans and ideas that will help to revitalise Shirebrook, as well as other parts of the district.

The main project will be a remodelling of the historic market place, including a fresh design that will allow the space to be used for all kinds of public events.

The council also wants to enhance shop fronts in the town, improve signage, boost the promotion of Shirebrook and make it clear how the Robin Hood train line is an excellent transport link that can support businesses and leisure organisations.

Bolsover is also to benefit from the plans, with its main project being the development of the Sherwood Lodge site for a variety of uses. And both Clowne and South Normanton are scheduled for improvements too, with the former getting a new road through the town centre and the latter having its market place re-established as the main focus of the town.

The council’s leader, Coun Ann Syrett, said: “These projects will have a significant economic impact on each of these town centres. We are now working with our partners to identify funding opportunities to get them off the ground as soon as possible.”

The council unveiled the scheme, which it sees as a catalyst for future investment, after consultation with local people and other parties.

Coun Syrett added: “We must make our district more resilient and attractive, so we will be targeting empty properties, promoting our strong tourist attractions and marketing our key development sites to bring in investment.

“What is important now is that these plans don’t just sit on a shelf and gather dust. We must put them into action to help regenerate and improve our town centres.”

The scheme, entitled the Regeneration Frameworks, can be viewed on the council’s website.