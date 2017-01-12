Mansfield woman left £800 out of pocket after she fails to pick up her dog’s poo

A Mansfield woman has left £800 out of pocket for not stopping to pick up her dog’s poo.

Josephine Jordan of Scarrington Court, Mansfield was seen by a neighbourhood warden failing to pick up the mess after her dog had fouled.

A further offence of littering was committed when Ms Jordan used a small white piece of paper to wipe the dog’s bottom and threw the paper onto the ground.

She was ordered to pay costs totalling £783.87 for failing to clear up dog mess and for littering after failing to pay a Fixed Penalty notice issued to her on 24 June, 2016 at Tuxford Court.

Ms Jordan failed to attend court on 6 January and an application was made to prove the case in her absence, which was granted. She was found guilty in her absence and ordered by magistrates to pay a fine £220 for each offence, a victim surcharge of £30 and legal costs of £313.87.

Councillor Mick Barton, portfolio holder for public protection, said: “It is totally unacceptable that dog owners refuse to clean up after their dogs when walking in public. Dog mess not only looks unsightly, but poses a real health risk. It is the responsibility of the dog owner or the person in charge of the dog to clear up any mess.”