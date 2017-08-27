Mansfield to host party to welcome the Tour of Britain

Mansfield is preparing to host a welcome party to celebrate the OVO Energy Tour of Britain 2017 coming to the town.

The day, which is organised by Mansfield District Council, which runs from 10am to 5pm on Mansfield Market Place on September 5, hopes to get visitors into the spirit ahead of race day with all sorts of cycling themed entertainment including the Action Sports Tour live demonstration.

There will be ramp and rail demonstrations throughout the day by world champion riders, who specialise in action sports and everything extreme. They will entertain the crowds with freestyle BMX, trials, mountain biking, free running and skateboarding, showcasing skill, balance and aerial style.

In addition to this, the Market Place will be a hive of excitement and activity with multi skills in the arena, face painting, cycling themed walkabout entertainment and more including food vendors and children’s rides along West Gate.

Children will also have one last chance to get hands-on and make a shaker in the Tour of Britain crafts gazebo to take to the race day, which is on Wednesday 6 September.

Children will also get to have their faces painted for free by a local talented artist. Goodie bags will be given out and there are prizes to be won throughout the day.

Promotional stands will have a cycling theme and there will be freebies and interactive exhibits galore.

From 4pm to 5pm there will also be a mini stage show with talks about cycling, prize giveaways and a special performance by East Midland Performing Arts Academy. Bryan Steel, former professional and Olympic racing cyclist who represents team GB, will make an appearance on stage to discuss his experiences in the cycling world.

The Tour of Britain is due to leave Mansfield Market Place at around 10.45am on 6 September, starting out on Leeming Street, heading onto Chesterfield Road South, then onto Rosemary Street past the old bus station. It will then travel along Nottingham Road past Titchfield Park and various superstores, turning right onto Atkin Lane and past High Oakham School, then down the hill onto Sheepbridge Lane past Mansfield i-Centre. It will then turn left onto Sutton Road at the Sir John Cockle pub and enter the Ashfield district at Kings Mill Hospital.

Dave Saunders, Portfolio Holder for Regeneration and Growth, said: “The welcome party is sure to be a big hit with families and cycling enthusiasts alike. We expect thousands of people to come to the Market Place on September 5 in preparation for the big race day, so be sure you don’t miss out! Come along and show your support for this prestigious event.”

You can see full details about the event along with a map of the route and video too on the council’s Tour of Britain 2017 web page.