Mansfield rugby junior insists on being on team photo – despite newly broken arm

A young Mansfield rugby player has shown his team spirit – by insisting on being on a team photo despite just having broken his arm.

The youngster was pictured lying on the ground, wrapped in coats, surrounded by his team-mates in the picture tweeted by coach Peter Haskell.

Peter, coach of Mansfield U12 boys side, tweeted: “He might have just broken his arm, but he still wanted to be on the team photo...this is what makes @MansfieldRugby #teammates ..#rugbymates.”