Mansfield MP to step down from Ashfield Council

Mansfield MP Ben Bradley is stepping down from his role with Ashfield District Council, it has emerged.

Mr Bradley was elected as Mansfield’s first ever Conservative MP earlier this year, seeing off long-term Labour politician Sir Alan Meale in a surprise win.

Weeks before, he was also elected to represent Hucknall North on Nottinghamshire County Council, a seat he has also held on Ashfield District Council for some time.

It has been confirmed that Mr Bradley will now step down from his role on Ashfield District Council, but will retain his seat on the county council.

It is understood Mr Bradley made the decision following criticism from a listener on a radio programme.

A by-election for the Ashfield seat is expected to take place in October.

Mr Bradley was not available to comment.