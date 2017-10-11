Mansfield headteacher’s disappointment at Ofsted ruling

A Mansfield headteacher has admitted her disappointment after education inspectors ordered her school to improve.

While Ofsted hailed the early years’ provision and pupils’ personal development, behaviour and welfare at King Edward Primary School, inspectors said overall it still requires improvement.

They found leadership and management effectiveness, teaching, learning and assessment quality, and pupils’ outcomes needed to be better.

However, in a letter to parents, Sue Bridges, headteacher, said: “We are disappointed with the judgement as the children, staff and governors are working extremely hard.

“In the report, the phrases pupils’ outcomes, standards, progress, achievement etc. all generally relate to data, especially test results in Years 2 and 6.

“There was a high emphasis on these results during the inspection and, although improving, we recognise there is more to be done.

“We remain steadfast in our ethos to offer many opportunities to provide an all-round education for the children and this was praised.

“Inspectors recognised the difficulties raised by the many changes in staffing in bringing consistency in quality of teaching, but King Edward’s is proud to have grown leaders who have gone onto promotions in other schools.

“Staff leaving to relocate have hampered us, although we are entering a welcome period of stability.

“Quality of teaching will be consistently good again.”

