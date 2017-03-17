Mansfield bar fined £5k over dead pigeons and bird droppings on site

A Mansfield bar and diner has been ordered to pay more than £6,000 for a health and safety offence after dead pigeons and bird droppings were found in its side yard.

Owners of Pacha Lounge, in Market Place, admitted failing to comply with an improvement notice served under the Health and Safety At Work Act 1974 At Mansfield Magistrates’ Court on March 2,

It was fined £5,000 by the court on 8 March 2017 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £170 plus costs of £1,062.

The magistrates also ordered Pacha Lounge to complete the work required by the Improvement Notice by 6 April 2017.

Mansfield District Council prosecuted the company after it failed to comply with a Health and Safety Improvement Notice, requiring the business to clean its side yard and remove both live and dead pigeons in order to reduce the risk of infection to employees and others who entered the yard.

The court was told that council environmental health officers visited Pacha Lounge after receiving a complaint and found damaged bird proofing at the side of the premises in Market Place.

They also discovered dead pigeons on the yard floor and large amounts of bird droppings on the yard floor and on items stored in the yard.

Xhetan Bushi, a director of the company, was advised that work was required to improve the yard but this was not carried out within a reasonable time.

The authority then issued an improvement notice.

The council took the decision to prosecuted after the company failed to act on the improvement notice.

After the case, portfolio holder for public protection Councillor Mick Barton said: “Companies do have a responsibility for health and safety, and the council will act, where necessary, to ensure that companies meet that obligation.”