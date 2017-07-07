Mansfield and District crime report up to Thursday July 6

Crime reported in Mansfield and District for the week to Thursday July 6, sent on behalf of Mansfield Dsitrict Commander Nick Butler.

Only those areas with reported crimes are listed.

Berry Hill

Burglary other than dwelling:

Overnight on Sunday a fast food outlet on Nottingham Road was broken into by forcing open a window. Cash was taken, along with a Macbook Air. Another fast food outlet on Nottingham Road was targeted overnight on Tuesday, offenders entered through an insecure window and stole cash from the till.

Church Warsop

Burglary dwelling:

Overnight on Tuesday a house on Hamilton Drive was entered after the resident left the conservatory window unlocked. A laptop, an IPad and an amount of cash were stolen.

Burglary other than dwelling:

Overnight on Friday the sheds to a number of allotments on Netherfield Lane were broken into and numerous items stolen.

Criminal damage to a motor vehicle:

On Sunday evening the front windscreen of a car parked on Netherfield Lane was smashed by a named female offender.

A car parked on the driveway of a house Prest Avenue was deliberately scratched along one side overnight on Sunday.

Eakring

Theft from a motor vehicle:

Overnight on Wednesday a car parked on Scarcliffe Street was entered by unknown means and a mobile phone taken from the glove compartment.

Forest Town West

Burglary other than dwelling:

Overnight on Sunday an outhouse belonging to a house on Attlee Avenue was entered, the outhouse was unlocked but offenders had broken a garden gate to gain entry to the garden. Two adult and one child’s scooter were stolen.

Theft from a motor vehicle:

A car parked on Ellesmere Road was entered overnight on Sunday by unknown means and property stolen, including a TomTom satnav, two pairs of sunglasses, a pair of bright blue Cerutti glasses and the car handbook.

Lindhurst

Theft from a motor vehicle:

Overnight on Sunday a car parked in a car park on Tithby Court was entered by unknown means and a number of items taken, including a trolley jack, socket sets, paints and CDs.

Oak Tree

Burglary other than dwelling:

On Saturday afternoon a black custom made motorcycle was stolen from the garage of a property on Bramble Lane after the door had been left unlocked for a short period.

Criminal damage to a motor vehicle:

On Friday afternoon the window of a car was smashed at the Oak Tree Centre after an argument between two persons.

Portland

Burglary other than dwelling:

On Friday morning the garage of a house on Nottingham Road was entered by breaking open the door. A leaf blower, a hedge cutter and a bicycle were stolen.

On Friday morning a report was received from a shop on Baums Lane that a window had been smashed in a possible attempt to enter the property.

At some time over the weekend a business property on Hermitage Lane was entered after offenders removed the padlock, it is not known if anything was taken.

Theft of a motor vehicle:

On Monday afternoon a Nissan Primastar van was stolen from outside an address on Sibthorpe Street. The van had been for sale and was about to be viewed so the keys were in the vehicle, the person claiming to be interested in buying the vehicle then jumped inside and drove it away.

Priory

Criminal damage to a motor vehicle:

On Saturday afternoon the wing mirror of a car parked on Park Road was snapped off.

The wing mirror of a car parked on Parkers Lane was damaged at some time over the weekend or on Monday. In the early hours of Monday morning damage was caused to the boot of a car parked on Newhaven Avenue.

A van parked on Blake Street was set on fire on Monday night causing damage to the vehicle.

A car parked on Newhaven Avenue was damaged overnight on Tuesday. Offenders poured a solvent of some kind into the locks and onto the window.

Ravensdale

Theft of a motor vehicle:

On Saturday night a red and white Sukida Viper motorcycle was stolen from outside a flat on Park Avenue by four unidentified offenders.

Criminal damage to a motor vehicle:

On Monday a car parked on Bath Lane was deliberately scratched along one side.

Criminal damage to a motor vehicle:

In the early hours of Monday morning the front windscreen of a car parked on Hardwick Street was smashed by a named female offender.

Sherwood

Burglary other than dwelling:

In the early hours of Saturday morning premises on St. John Street were broken into after the fire doors were damaged, it is not known if anything was stolen.

Criminal damage to a motor vehicle:

In the early hours of Sunday morning a male was witnessed walking along Wood Street deliberately damaging wing mirrors on a number of vehicles.

Town Centre

Burglary other than dwelling:

A television was stolen on Sunday afternoon from a town centre hotel, the television was recovered and possible offenders identified.

Criminal damage to a motor vehicle:

Overnight on Wednesday a van parked in a secure compound on Rock Valley was damaged when a rock was thrown into the compound and smashed the window.

Warsop Birklands

Burglary dwelling:

In the early hours of Friday morning an attempt was made to enter a house on Fitzherbert Street after offenders forced open a window, entry was not gained.