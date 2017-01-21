Mansfield and district crime report

Here is the Nottinmghamshire Police crime report for Mansfield and district for the week to Thursday January 19.

Eakring - Theft of a motor vehicle: Overnight on Saturday a moped was taken from outside a property on Maltby Road.

Forest Town East - Criminal damage to a motor vehicle: A car parked on Main Avenue was deliberately scratched at sometime late on Saturday evening.

Grange Farm - Burglary dwelling: The front door of a property on King’s Lodge Drive was forced, entry was not gained.

Ladybrook -Theft from a motor vehicle: At 7am on Friday morning CCTV showed an offender breaking into the boot of a car parked on Frank Avenue. Property taken included a DeWalt 1 volt skillsaw, a DeWalt jigsaw, a DeWalt torch, 4amp batteries, a yellow charger, an impact drill and a DeWalt combi-drill.

Leeming - Burglary dwelling: On Tuesday evening a property on Tewkesbury Avenue was entered by forcing open a rear window. Cash was taken and objects in the house were moved around.

Lindhurst - Burglary other: A day care centre on Southwell Road West targeted on Sunday morning when offenders forced open a window. No entry was gained as the incident triggered the burglar alarm.

Theft from a motor vehicle: Overnight on Friday a Transit van parked on Chatsworth Drive was broken into by unknown means. Property taken included two dash-cams, a black bag containing documents and a red tool belt.

Overnight on Tuesday two vehicles parked on Anglia Way Industrial Estate were broken into after windows were smashed by offenders. The vehicles were searched but it is not confirmed if any property was taken.

Pleasley Hill - Burglary dwelling:

At 06:30 on Tuesday morning an offender entered a property on Woburn Road via an unlocked front door and stole a coat, containing keys and a bank card, along with a guitar.

Burglary other:

The door of a garage on Peel Crescent was damaged overnight on Saturday, nothing taken.

Portland - Burglary dwelling:

On Tuesday evening three arrests were made at an empty property on Moor Street after a neighbour reported hearing noises from inside the house.

Priory- Burglary other:

Overnight on Wednesday a caravan and garage of a property on Stainforth Street were entered, nothing was believed to have been taken.

Ravensdale -Burglary other:

A premises on Bath Lane was entered via the roof at the weekend. A number of tools were taken, along with a cash tin.

Theft from a motor vehicle:

A Transit van parked in a secure car park on Pelham Street was broken into over the weekend by forcing open a side door, two gas bottles were taken from within.

Robin Hood - Burglary other:

A farm on Northfield Lane was targeted overnight on Thursday 12th, offenders stole 2 twelve volt tractor batteries, two wheel barrows and a large plastic hopper.

A shop on Cox’s Lane was broken into over the weekend after offenders removed bars from the rear window, cash was taken from the premises.

Sherwood - Burglary other:

A shed on Debdale Way was broken into after offenders prized the padlock off the door, nothing was taken.

Offenders smashed the window of a property on Wood Street overnight on Wednesday, a safe was stolen.

Theft from a motor vehicle:

Overnight on Friday a car parked on Debdale Way was entered after offenders removed a window seal, the car was searched but nothing was taken.

Town Centre -

Burglary dwelling:

The ground floor window of a property on James Murray Mews was forced open while the resident was away. Property taken included a Gtech Airam vacuum clearner, 2 tablets, a game boy, some case and a money box.

A male offender was witnessed reaching through the window of a flat on Maun View on the morning of Thursday 19th, Playstation games and hair clippers were stolen. The male was aged approximately 22 years, white with a pale complexion, very short blond hair and wearing a grey track suit.

Burglary other:

Overnight on Friday an attempt was made to enter a shop on Regent Street by breaking a glass panel, entry was not gained.

Criminal damage to a motor vehicle:

Overnight on Monday the brake pipes of a car parked on James Murray Mews were deliberately cut.

Warsop Birklands - Burglary other:

The shed of a property on Longden Terrace was broken into by removing a padlock from the door. Property taken including fishing equipment, a socket gun, two CB radios and a broken air rifle.

Criminal damage to a motor vehicle:

A car parked on Windy Ridge was damaged overnight on Friday. Offenders smashed the windscreen and both passenger windows.