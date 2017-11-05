Man and boys arrested for attempted murder after stabbing

Two men have been arrested in Mansfield in connection with an alleged attempted murder after a 19-year-old man was stabbed in the chest in Lenton.

A man and two boys have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

Another man has also been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender in connection with the investigation.

The victim remains in a serious condition at the Queen’s Medical Centre following the incident in Albert Grove, at approximately 6am on Wednesday November 1.

Detectives made two of the arrests on Saturday November 4, in Trowell Court, Mansfield - a 22-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder and a 23-year-old man in suspicion of assisting an offender.

The two boys, aged 16 and 15, were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder on Friday November 3.

All four were in police custody and were being questioned on Saturday.

Officers are still keen to hear from any witnesses or anyone with any information that could help their investigation to call 101, quoting incident number 112 of 1 November 2017. You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.