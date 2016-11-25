Man, 21, dies in Mansfield crash

A 21-year-old man died following a serious crash in Mansfield yesterday morning, police have confirmed.

A car collided head-on with a lorry before hitting another car on the A617/Sherwood Way East just after 11.15am.

The scene of the crash.

A 21-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene and the road was closed until 7.15pm to enable an investigation to take place.

The lorry driver suffered head and leg injuries.

Police, firefighters, paramedics and the air ambulance all attended the crash, close to the Adamsway roundabout.

Witnesses or anyone with information about the crash should call police on 101, quoting incident 245 of 24 November.