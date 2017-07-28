Major Mansfield road to close

Have your say

One of Mansfield’s major roads is set to close to traffic for up to eight hours.

The A60 St Peter’s Way is set to close near Rock Valley.

The proposed diversion route.

A spokesman for Via East Midlands, which manages Nottinghamshire’s roads on behalf of Nottinghamshire County Council, said: “It will be closed due to Network Rail inspecting the railway bridge over St Peter’s Way.”

The closure is due to take place between 10pm on Tuesday, August 1, and 6am the next day.

The spokesman said: “A diversion will be in place.”

Motorists face a two-mile diversion along the A6009 Chesterfield Road South, A6009 Rosemary Street, Portland Street and the A60 St Peter’s Way – and vice versa – to avoid the quarter-mile long closed stretch.