Luxury hotel ready for wedding season after two key recruits

One of the most sought-after wedding venues in Nottinghamshire has made two key appointments ahead of the busy summer season.

Cockliffe Country House Hotel in Burntstump Country Park has recruited a new head chef, Sam James, and a wedding and events manager, Nadia Mirhosseini.

This follows an extensive refurbishment of the 11-bedroom, 17th century former farmhouse and the imminent launch of a new multi-purpose events space at the hotel.

Sam joins Cockliffe from celebrated Plumtree venue, Perkins bar and bistro, where he oversaw both the fine-dining restaurant and the popular on-site wedding and function facility, The Carriage Hall.

Before that, he cut his teeth at a number of impressive London eateries, well known for the quality of their cuisine. These included the Landmark Hotel in Marylebone, Beaufort House in Chelsea and The Plaza, which overlooks Hyde Park.

“We are delighted to welcome Sam to the team, and are excited to use his expertise to build on the strong reputation of our hotel,” said director Jon-Paul Davies.

“Sam has a proven track record of delivering exceptional cuisine, using the highest quality seasonal ingredients, and we are pleased to have someone of his calibre during this important period of our development.”

With the wedding and events season now in full swing, Nadia has been brought in to develop and enhance the customer experience, calling on her background with several major UK businesses.

“Our expansion with a beautiful, architect-designed function room will enable us to cater for events of up to 80 people, complementing our existing luxury conference and banqueting facilities,” Jon-Paul commented.

“Nadia’s strong focus on customer service and attention to detail give her the perfect skills to ensure we continue to provide the high standards that our wedding and events clientele expect.”

“Sam and Nadia complete a strong, highly skilled team here, and put us in the best possible position to ensure the ongoing delivery of excellence at the venue.”