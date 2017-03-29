Lucky mum hits £13,635 bingo jackpot on Mother’s Day

Mother’s Day meant more than cards and flowers for a lucky mum from Mansfield Woodhouse after she won £13,635 in a game of bingo.

Susan Bowskill, 44, is still pinching herself after hitting the jackpot at the Apollo bingo club in Mansfield.

She scooped the prize by playing the first National Live link game on Mother’s Day night, sharing the total £25,000 winnings with a customer from the Apollo’s sister club in Rhyl.

“I was just waiting on number nine, and I pressed the claim button so hard, I thought I was going to break the table!” said stunned Susan. “When play stopped, I was shaking! Then the tears started. It was quite an emotional end to the day.”

Susan and her mum have been going to the Apollo for years. They decided to go this time as a Mother’s Day treat, and will return on Sunday, April 9 to receive her cheque at a celebration party, hosted by the Majestic Bingo-owned club, which has been open now for 19 years.

“We often go to bingo, but we never think we’re going to win anything,” added Susan. “It’s amazing. I cant believe it and keep chuckling to myself.”

When asked what she plans to spend her winnings on, she said: “My two teenage boys have already spent it in their heads! I’ve thought about treating myself to a new car, and I’ll be showering my mum with lots of gifts.”