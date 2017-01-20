Long-service awards for staff stalwarts at Mansfield District Council

Five members of staff at Mansfioeld District Council have been rewarded for clocking up a grand total of 185 years’ service in local government.

Phil Cook, Simon Dutfield, Steven Clarke, Steve Chappell and Elaine Wharmby were all presented with certificates and thanked for their work for the council and the community.

Executive Mayor, Coun Kate Allsop, who made the presentations, said: “I am delighted to pay tribute to colleagues’ long service. Local government has changed greatly over the years, but these five members of staff have adapted and changed with it to continue to provide important services to local people.”

Four of the quintet have racked up 40 years’ service in local government, including development services manager Phil, who has been with the Mansfield council for 27 years, having previously worked for neighbouring Ashfield District Council.

Simon, who works in development control, started his career in Scunthorpe before joining the Mansfield authority 30 years ago.

IT systems and project manager Steven was at Gedling Borough Council for two years and Ashfield for eight before switching to Mansfield in 1986, while financial adviser Steve has been with Mansfield for his entire 40 years.

Elaine boasts 25 years of service. She worked at Mansfield’s Water Meadows swimming complex when it opened in 1991, and has been a member of staff at the town’s popular Palace Theatre since 2000.