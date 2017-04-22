LONDON MARATHON: All you need to know about this year’s big race

Thousands of athletes and fundraisers are set to take part in the London Marathon tomorrow (Sunday, March 22).

Here’s everything you need to know about this year’s race.

WHAT TIME WILL IT START?

The wheelchair race starts at 9am, followed by the paralympic runners.

The elite women’s race kicks off at 9.20am. Then elite men’s race starts at 10am.

WHO IS TAKING PART?

Close to 40,000 people. This year’s favourite to win is the men’s elite race is Ethiopia’s Kenensia Bekeleand British Olympian Jo Pavey is running her first marathon in six years. Also taking part are Olympians Helen Glover and Heather Stanning, BBC presenter Mark Chapman, Katie Hopkins and DJ Chris Evans.

HOW MUCH MONEY HAS THE EVENT RAISED?

Apparently £60 million- a new world record.

WHERE CAN I WATCH IT?

Coverage of the marathon begins on BBC Two at 8.30am before switching to BBC One for the start of the men’s race at 9.55am. At 6pm there will be a highlights show on BBC One.

If you’re a Nottinghamshire runner representing the county in the London Marathon, we’d love to hear from you. Please be sure to send us your stories and pics- and good luck!