Location of Stags 120-room hotel revealed

Mansfield Town have today revealed the location of the first major hotel chain to be built in the town centre.

The Stags have confirmed they are in talks with and international hotel chain over plans to build the only hotel in the town at the old bus station on Rosemary Street.

The club has given us a copy of chairman John Radford’s notes, writing in Saturday’s match programme at home to Swindon Town…

Mr Radford writes:

“It is important that I keep you abreast with developments regarding the prospective build of an international hotel in Mansfield, as previously promised. Some weeks ago, we announced that we were looking to build a hotel adjacent to the Quarry Lane Stand – news which was met with much fanfare in both the local media and our region.

“Most recently, I met with the council about this project. I was surprised to learn that it was the council’s wish that a new hotel should be built on the site of the old bus station on Rosemary Street. I understand that the council sees the placement of a high-quality hotel, as we are planning, to be crucial to the Town Centre as it provides a suitable location to local retail outlets which would ensure that our Town remains a sub-regional shopping and leisure destination of choice.

“If this is for the benefit of the Town and its people, Stags and non-football supporters alike, then I accept this proposal.

“Many of you will have noticed the vast improvements to One Call Stadium in recent years, from a new sports bar to hospitality suites. It has always been my belief that if a job is to be done, then it is not only worth doing well, but excelling.

“This is my approach to the prospective new hotel, which would boast 120 rooms, a state-of-the-art gym, restaurant and other facilities. Suitable access would also be provided for pedestrians and customers to Stockwell Gate. These are exciting plans and would be hugely beneficial for Mansfield and its economy, increasing tourism in the week and at weekends.

“This is my commitment to helping our Town prosper. For the football club too, our funds would likely increase by the popularity and use of a hotel in this area, flagshipped by a global brand as opposed to any other independent hotel or chain.

“On the whole, it’s really pleasing to see that we now have pro-active figureheads in our Town who want to make Mansfield prosper.

“Together we can help revitalise The Town as we have done in recent years with our football club.”