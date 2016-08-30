Region’s Frankie & Benny’s survives closures, along with Chiquito

Struggling chain restaurants Frankie & Benny’s and Chiquito will not close in the region, despite falling profits.

Parent company, The Restaurant Group, announced it will close 33 restaurants nationwide, but none are in the Mansfield or Ashfield area.

Mansfield has both a Frankie & Benny’s and Chiquito at Mansfield Leisure Park, while another Frankie and Benny’s is on Mansfield Road in Sutton.

Chiquito, a Mexican bar and grill, only opened in Mansfield last year.

The Restaurant Group announced the decision after a 3.9 per cent slide in like-for-like sales for the half year to July 3, 2016.

The company blamed above-market food pricing and a reduction in value offers for the slump, and said it would look to re-introduce more offers.