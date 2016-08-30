Police appeal over ‘unprovoked’ Mansfield nightclub assault

A man was left needing stitches to his eye after an unprovoked assault in a nightclub.

The attack happened in Level 21 – formerly known as Illusions – in Mansfield, in the early hours of Friday August 19.

The victim was taken to hospital where he was kept overnight and received stitches to his eye.

If you saw this assault or you have any information please contact police on 101 quoting incident 674 of August 19.