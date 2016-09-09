Infamous MP featured in a documentary

Love him or hate him there’s no doubt that MP Dennis Skinner is a man most find fairly interesting.

Indeed, so much so that a group of independent film makers are right now making a documentary about the so-called ‘beast of Bolsover’.

Daniel Draper, who is directing Dennis Skinner: Nature of The Beast, said that as a socialist he had always admired the outspoken Labour man.

He came up with the idea for the documentary after interviewing Mr Skinner for the centenary of a famous book about the working-class - The Ragged Trousered Philanthropist.

Daniel said: “I have always been fascinated with him, as a working-class lad from Liverpool.

“He is uncompromising in his principles and will never be matched in Parliament - if anyone is a true socialist it’s Dennis Skinner. “

The documentary follows appearances by firebrand Dennis at various events such as Durham Miners’ Gala and features interviews with his four brothers, constituents, Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn and actor Ricky Tomlinson.

Daniel recalls a pre-interview conversation he had with the MP in which Dennis shared his fondness for chestnut-picking at London’s Richmond Park, where the pulses are in season earlier than in Derbyshire.

He said: “Our plan was to reflect Dennis’ personality in our film-making - which is why we interviewed people who really know him and those he represents.

“There is a much softer side to Dennis - he loves musicals and is a big film fan.”

Daniel and co-producer Christie Allanson have so far funded the two year project themselves, with help from members of the public and the National Union of Mineworkers, but are still short by a fair way to see the film completed.

To this end they plan to launch a kickstarter campaign to secure the £17,500 needed for archive footage, images, and post-production sound.

Once the film is made it will be showcased at various festivals before broadcasters are approached to see the film broad to the mainstream.

For more information visit http://www.shutoutthelight.co.uk.