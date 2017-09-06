Huthwaite railings experts hired to help preserve iconic park

Metal railings and gates specialist Alpha Rail, of Huthwaite, has been appointed to help restore one of Nottinghamshire’s most loved parks.

Highfields Park, which is next to Nottingham University, is a grade two listed park being given a major £4.8 million facelift to improve its historic infrastructure and remove silt from its boating lake.

Alpha Rail has been hired to take down and replace many existing railings and gates, as well as carry out restoration work on others that need repairs and repainting.

The contract is worth more than £100,000 to the Huthwaite firm, which is established as one of the UK’s leading manufacturers of railings, gates, archways and other bespoke architectural metalwork. It will help sustain its current workforce of 50 people.

Sales director Phil Ball said: “Highfields Park is an iconic open space that is enjoyed by groups of people from all age ranges.

“Alpha Rail is a keen supporter of any project that supports the regeneration of the UK’s green spaces. There is an increased concern that local parks will be starved of funding, which does not bode well for the future. So when projects like this get the go-ahead, I am always pleased.”

The entire project, which has been boosted by Heritage Lottery funding, is set to span 42 weeks and should be completed by mid-2018.

In 2014, Alpha Rail was involved in another important project in Nottingham to restore the famous Goose Fair site at Forest Recreation Ground.