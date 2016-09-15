Housing allocations in Ashfield District Council’s publication local Plan: is your area affected?

Ashfield District Council has today released details of the areas which are planned to be affected by allocations for new housing of 8,649 houses over the next 15 years in its Local Plan.
The target was announced as the authority released its a Local Plan (Publication Local Plan) that it would like to take forward and adopt.
The proposals will go to a meeting of the council’s cabinet on September 22 for approval before being ratified by the full council and being sent to the Government.
The target is to maintain a five year supply of deliverable housing sites:
Areas shown are Sutton and Kirkby, Hucknall and the rural areas.
Sutton and Kirkby Housing Allocations
Strategic Objectives SO8, SO9, SO10, SO19, SO20
Residential development will be permitted on the sites listed below as shown on the Policies Map, subject to detailed planning consent where it has not already been granted, or where it has lapsed.
RSKA3a North of Kingsmill Hospital, Sutton 250
SKA3b Blackwell Road, Huthwaite 65
SKA3c Ashland Road West, Sutton 235
SKA3d Clegg Hill Drive, Huthwaite 100
SKA3e Newark Road, Sutton 266
SKA3f Priestic Road Road/ Northern View 24
SKA3g Rookery Farm, Alfreton Road, Sutton 184
SKA3h Beck Lane, Skegby 400
SKA3i Clare Road, Sutton 50
SKA3j Fisher Close/Stanton Crescent, Sutton 100
SKA3k Hilltop Farm, Skegby 20
SKA3l Alfreton Road, Sutton 117
SKA3m The Avenue, Sutton 15
SKA3n Quantum Clothing, North Street, Huthwaite 90
SKA3o Land Adjacent to Stubbin Hill Farm/Brand Lane,
Stanton Hill
216
SKA3p South of West Notts College, Cauldwell Road 207
SKA3q Common Road, Huthwaite 20
SKA3r Former Social Club, Davies Avenue, Sutton 19
SKA3s Station House, Outram Street, Sutton 28
SKA3t Former Courtaulds Factory and Adjacent Land,
Unwin Road, Sutton
30
SKA3u Land at Cross Row, Stanton Hill 12
SKA3v Off Gillcroft Street/St Andrews Street & Vere
Avenue, Skegby
180
SKA3x Land at Unwin Road (Co-op site), Sutton 18
SKA3y land between Pleasley Road/Mansfield Road,
Skegby
37
SKA3z land at 57 Stoneyford Road, Skegby 50
SKA3 land off Mansfield road/Unwin Road, Eastfield
Side 50
SKA3ac rear 249-251 Alfreton Road, Sutton 102
SKA3ad Land off High Hazels Drive, Huthwaite 22
SKA3ae Adj Blue Bell PH, Carsic Ln, Sutton 11
SKA3ag Royal Foresters PH, Coronation St, Sutton 14
SKA3ah East of Sutton Parkway Station, Lowmoor Road 495
SKA3ai Former Lowmoor Inn/Wheatley’s Yard, Kirkby 62
SKA3aj Warwick Close, Kirkby 24
SKA3ak Skegby Road, Kirkby Woodhouse 23
SKA3al Mowlands, Kirkby 900
SKA3am Kirkby House, Chapel Street, Kirkby 16
SKA3an Laburnum Avenue, Kirkby 31
SKA3ao Walesby Road, Kirkby 150
SKA3ap Diamond Avenue, Kirkby 67
SKA3aq Sidings Road, Kirkby 81
SKA3ar Southwell Lane, Kirkby 60
SKA3as Land Off Lindley’s Lane 39
SKA3at Annesley Colliery, Newstead Road 54
SKA3au East of Sutton Road, Kirkby (Larwood) 188
SKA3aw Former Larwood Nursing Home, Main Road,
Nuncargate
10
SKA3ax Sherwood house, Willowbridge Lane 33
Total Allocated Sites – Sutton/Kirkby Area 5165
Development for Gypsy/Traveller accommodation pitches will be permitted
on the site listed below as shown on the Policies Map:
SKA4a Park Lane, Kirkby-in-Ashfield 8 pitches
Policy Monitoring
Target Indicator
Create 8 Gypsy & Traveller pitches at
Park Lane, Kirkby N
The Rurals Housing Allocations
(Selston, Jacksdale, Bagthorpe and Underwood Area)
Strategic Objectives SO8, SO9, SO10, SO19, SO20
Residential development will be permitted on the sites listed below as shown
on the Policies Map, subject to detailed plannng consent where it has not already been granted, or where it has lapsed.
Ref. Site Name Approximate Yield (dwellings)
RA2a Church Lane, Underwood 21
RA2b Westdale Road, Jacksdale 15
RA2c Westdale Road/Rutland Road, Jacksdale 60
RA2d Park Lane, Selston 110
RA2e Land to rear of the Bull and Butcher Public House, Selston 137
RA2f Former Brick & Tile PH, Palmerston St, Underwood 15
Total Allocated Sites – Rurals Area 358
Hucknall Housing Allocations
Strategic Objectives SO8, SO9, SO10, SO19, SO20
Residential development will be permitted on the sites listed below as shown on the Policies Map, subject to detailed planning consent where it has not already been granted, or where it has lapsed.
Ref. Site Name Approximate
Yield
(dwellings)
HA3a South of Broomhill Farm/North of A611 480
HA3b Land South of Papplewick Lane 26
HA3c Former Bamkin factory site 14
HA3d Ruffs Farm 10
HA3e Broomhill Farm, Nottingham Road 151
HA3f Land at Bolsover Street 16
HA3g High Leys Road 10
HA3h Seven Stars PH & adjoining land, West Street 25
HA3i Land adjacent to the Arrows Centre, Annesley
Road
60
HA3j Daniels Way 50
HA3k 100 Nottingham Road 37
HA3l Land off Papplewick Lane 110
HA3o 135-137, Beardall Street 14
HA3p Grange Farm, Moor Road 14
HA3q Broomhill Farm (north), Nottingham Road 90
HA3s The Harrier, Christchurch Road 10
HA3t Rolls Royce, Watnall Road 900
HA3u Lingford Street 33
HA3MU Hucknall Town Football Club, Watnall Road 108
Total Allocated Sites – Hucknall Area 2158