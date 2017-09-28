House deliberately set on fire in Mansfield

Police are investigating an arson attack on a house in Mansfield.

The window blind of a property in Mappleton Drive was deliberately ignited at around 1.15am on Tuesday (26 September 2017).

The occupants were in bed at the time but were alerted to the blaze by a neighbour and were able to extinguish it.

If you saw anything suspicious around the time it happened or have any information that could help, contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101 quoting incident 207 of 26 September.