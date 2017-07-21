Hit and run driver deliberately mowed down two men with his BMW in horrific attack

A jury has decided that a man deliberately mowed down a Sutton Father with his speeding BMW in what has been described as a cowardly attack over a debt of £100.

Gary Frankish, aged 28, had denied deliberately using his car in a collision which left a man fighting for his life and another injured.

At Nottingham Crown Court today, Frankish, of Red Lane South Normanton, was found guilty of causing serious injury to Ian North by driving his BMW dangerously on Burn Street, Sutton, on February 18, 2017.

Frankish was also found guilty of attempted grievous bodily harm to Sammy North.

Earlier this week jurors watched a harrowing dashcam video showing the moment Ian North was hit by a car and somersaulted over the roof before suffering serious head injuries.

Frankish had visited Bradley North’s home on February 18 with two accomplices and demanded the debt be repaid.

When Mr North said he could not, the men assaulted him and damaged a television and games console.

Jurors heard Frankish had admitted common assault and criminal damage over this.

It was decided Bradley North would drive to his father’s home on Burn Street, to get him the cash.

Mr North’s neighbour agreed to drive him and Frankish followed in his black BMW with his two accomplices.

En-route, Mr North called his brother Sammy and father Ian and told them to meet him at the father’s address – they parked up at about 7pm.

A video shown to the jury showed two men running toward the BMW which hit one of them.

Seconds later, Ian North was hit full on before the BMW was driven away at speed.

Frankish claimed he had been worried he was being lured into a trap.

Prosecutor Phil Gibbs said ; “Gary Frankish took his heavies to Bradley North’s Home and had him beaten up in front of a stranger over a £100 debt.

“It was a cowardly attack.

“Those are the actions of a drug dealer and wending out a clear message to anyone that crosses them what will happen. It is a sinister business.

Frankish claimed seven or eight people had run toward his car, a brick was thrown through his windscreen and they had tried to get in the vehicle.

He thought he was in danger of people who “had blades” and there had been no intention to strike Ian North.

Mr Gibbs said: “He put his foot to the floor and mowed down two men.

“He was concerned only for himself.

“He tried to get rid of his car and phone to destroy the evidence.”

Defending Roger Wilson said his client had said: “It was fight or flight and I chose flight.”

Frankish told police he had honestly believed his car was under attack.

Both Bradley North and Sammy North had run towards the car on either side and he claimed Sammy North had smashed his windscreen before he drove away.

Frankish denied dealing drugs and said Bradley North had owed him a £100 debt which had not been paid for two months.