‘Heartbroken’ family pay tribute to ‘loving and caring’ couple killed in Meden Vale crash

A “heartbroken” family have paid tribute to a “caring and loving” couple killed in a collision in Meden Vale.

The two pedestrians, who have been named locally as Michael and Sandra Dangerfield, were involved in a collision with a car on Netherfield Lane at around 1.30pm yesterday (Saturday, October 15).

The scene of the collision on Netherfield Lane.

Tragically, they were both pronounced death at the scene.

Their niece, Gemma Bowler, said: “My auntie Sandra and uncle Micheal were loving and caring people and would do anything for anybody. Me and my family are heartbroken.”

Newphew Steve Dangerfield said: “Sandra and Michael were lovely couple, always liked and loved by family and friends.

“Michael was a big stags and Notts fan and Sandra was a big Elvis fan.

“You were both taken from us too soon and will never be forgotten.

“You will always have a place in our hearts, love from all the Dangerfield family.”

Police have launched an investigation into the collision and are urging any witnesses to come forward.

“The East Midlands Serious Collision Investigations Unit is appealing to anyone with any information that could help to contact us on 101 quoting incident 450 of 14 October,” said a Nottinghamshire Police spokesman.

“If anyone driving in the area around the time it happened has dash cam footage, please get in touch.

Our thoughts are with the families during this time.”

Gemma requested the following names be mentioned in this tribute: Johnny Bowler, Sue Bowler, Debbie Bowler, Wayne Stinson, Wayne Bowler, Gemma Bowler, Jamie Hurt and Corey John Bowler.