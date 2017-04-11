East Midlanders sticking to New Year’s resolutions

With Easter fast approaching, New Year’s resolutions seem a distant memory but new research has shown that two thirds of East Midlanders are still sticking to them.

Getting into shape, saving more money and being nicer to people were the top three resolutions set by people in the region and 64 per cent of local people are still working towards their 2017 goals.

According to the survey conducted by Paymentsense it takes the average Brit 13 days to give up on their New Year’s resolutions - something 45 per cent of people have already done a quarter of the way through the year.

Of those in the East Midlands who have given up their New Year’s resolution, it took on average 16 days for them to do so with loss of willpower being the main reason.

One in five people in the East Midlands felt pressured by their friends and family into making a New Year’s resolution, but they should be thanking them for it, as over a quarter of people in the East Midlands have saved money as a result.