Health Minister praises King’s Mill staff for pulling trust out of ‘special measures’

Health Minister Philip Dunne has congratulated Sherwood Forest Hospitals staff for the “impressive improvements” that lifted the trust out of special measures.

He met frontline clinical staff and support workers during a tour of King’s Mill Hospital, in Sutton, which the trust runs, as well as Mansfield Community Hospital.

Speaking after the tour he said: “I was delighted to meet staff and congratulate them first hand for the impressive improvements they have made – in particular in the management and treatment of sepsis and Emergency Department waiting times.

“Special measures is not an easy regime to be a part of, and trusts will always face challenges, but today’s visit showed that with the right support, improvements can be made to ensure patients get the best possible care.”

NHS Improvement (NHSI), which monitors performance in the NHS, lifted the special measures regime as a result of quality improvements at the trust’s sites – which also include Newark Hospital and clinics at Ashfield Community Health Village.

The decision was taken in response to a recommendation by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) following a recent inspection.

As well as a briefing with Chief Executive Peter Herring and Chair Dr Peter Marks, Mr Dunne spoke to staff and patients in the Emergency Department and the Women and Children’s department.

He also met the trust’s Freedom to Speak Up Guardians, Amanda Barrett and Anne Burton to discuss their roles.

Dr Marks said: ““We are committed to even better care and are determined to continue improving until the service we provide is outstanding but I am immensely proud of the achievements made, so far. Recognition from the Minister and the Department of Health shows that staff should be equally proud of themselves.”

Pictured are Urgent and Emergency Care Consultant Ben Owens with Health Minister Philip Dunne (centre) and trust Chief Operating Officer Roz Howie outside King’s Mill Hospital Emergency Department