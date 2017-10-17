Half-term family fun in Mansfield

Mansfield’s What’s On guide lists a range of activities for all the family to enjoy over half-term.

Mansfield District Council’s latest What’s On guide offers a variety of free and low-cost ideas for family outings this half-term.

The guide includes details about Mansfield’s car show, ArtBeat craft activities at Mansfield museum and family shows at the Palace Theatre. There’s also information on Halloween fun at the Mansfield Market, including a ghost hunt and movie screening.

The guide will help families to plan a fun day out over the half-term break. Counsellor Stewart Rickersey said “There is something for everyone happening this half-term in Mansfield so don’t stay at home - why not get out and enjoy some quality time with your families.”

Full details of the various events, including dates, times and locations can be found in the guide, which will be posted with the My Mansfield magazine from the 6th November.

Alternatively, it is available to download at www.mansfield.gov.uk/whatson.