Guest column: Send your youngsters on an adventure this summer

Parents and carers looking for ideas to entertain their children this summer holiday can consider what The Mill Adventure Base has to offer.

The outdoor pursuits base, which is situated at King’s Mill Reservoir in Sutton-in-Ashfield, has a series of fun activities which children aged eight to 12 years-old can get involved in this summer.

For just £25 a day, activities on offer include kayaking and canoeing, indoor and outdoor climbing, mountain biking, archery, zip wiring, shelter building, orienteering and outdoor team games.

The centre looks to attract around 25 children per day to take part in its holiday club, and there are still some places available, but places are filling up fast, so book early.

To help parents and carers, children can be dropped off at the centre from 8.30am and collected as late as 5.30pm.

Children who take part get to try out activities they might otherwise not get to do on a day to day basis, and also get to make new friends, build their confidence and learn new skills.

For more details telephone the centre on 01623 556110, and the centre is also on Facebook.

Meanwhile, a new Forest School holiday club, which is also being managed by Nottinghamshire County Council is also proving popular this summer.

For the first time, the Forest School holiday club is being organised at Perlethorpe Environmental Education Centre, in Perlethorpe, and Brackenhurst Environmental Education Centre, in Southwell.

Children aged between eight and 12 can learn a range of skills including shelter building, cooking on a camp fire, tree identification, using woodworking tools, river dipping and mini-beast hunting.

There are still places available at Perlethorpe for a three-day session from August 30 to September 1, costing £60 for all three days.

For more details telephone the centre on 01623 822218.