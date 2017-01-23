Gritters head out with freezing temperatures expected overnight

Gritting teams in Nottinghamshire are set to be out again this evening with road temperatures forecast to be below freezing overnight.

Main routes and severe weather routes are set to be salted this evening with the anticipated fall in overnight road temperatures in the county.

The Met Office forecasts suggest road surface temperatures could also be below freezing later this week with a prolonged spell of cold weather so the gritting teams could also be out throughout the period.

The data is monitored from Via East Midlands’ Newark depot – Via is managing highways services on behalf of Nottinghamshire County Council as they work in partnership on the ongoing annual winter planning preparations.