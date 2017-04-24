Funeral tomorrow for much respected Mansfield undertaker

A funeral is being held tomorrow for a much respected and highly regarded Mansfield undertaker.

Russell Gregory owner of Ivan Bramley Funeral Directors died aged 63 on April 8 at Nottingham City Hospital,

Mr Gregory worked at the firm on Bancroft Lane for more than 40 years before eventually taking it over in 1987.

He is survived by his wife Jenny, daughter Gemma and three grandchildren.

Gemma said; “My father was a very kind and caring man and had a very dry sense of humour.

“He was very well known in the area and people we didn’t even know have paid their respects .

“He was a true gentleman and he helped others through their time of need. They never forgot that.”

Mr Gregory worked at Bramleys from the age of 17 eventually becoming an undertaker and taking over the business following the death of previous owner Ivan Bramley in 1986.

Gemma added: “My dad always kept the name of the firm and a lot of people thought Bramley was his second name.

“Bramleys was his pride and joy and his life revolved around it.”

“He specialised i horse drawn carriages and he will be taken on a carriage drawn by the six horses he worked with from his house at Bancroft Lane to the funeral service.”

The service will be at St Andrew’s Church Skegby at 1pm followed by cremation and a reception at the Oakham suite in Mansfield.

Donations in lieu of flowers will be made to the John Eastwood Hospice.