FULL REPORT: Labour candidate Sir Alan Meale loses seat to Conservative Ben Bradley after 30 years as MP in Mansfield.

Sir Alan Meale has lost his seat to Conservative MP Ben Bradley after 30 years as Labout MP in the constituency.

Mr Bradley polled 23,392 - a lead of just over 1,000 votes.

General Election 2017 - Civic Centre, Mansfield Sir Alan Meale loses his seat to Conservative�"s Ben Bradley. Ben celebrating with wife Shanade Picture: Sarah Washbourn / www.yellowbellyphotos.com

He said: “I’m proud, so humbled to have so much support in Mansfield. I think the hard work starts now. Every single resident, whether they voted for me or not, I hope they give me the benefit of the doubt now and the opp to go out and prove that i will work so hard for this constituency. There’s so much we can do, Mansifled has so much potential. We need regeneration, we need investment, we need support from Government and I want to go down to parleiament and shout about Mansfield and all the postive things that we’ve got.

On his win he said: “It’s brilliant for Mansfield to really have a choice in this election and the higher turnout shows that people have really engaged.”

Labour candidate Sir Alan Meale, who served as Mansfield MP since June 11 1987 came second with 22,335 votes.

Speaking after the results were announced he warned Bradley that his new job is a “short-term contract”.

Sir Alan said:“I suspect that you may be filling out applications very very soon, indeed in the next 18-months or so.”

He also thanked the people of Mansfield who “have supported us all these years.”

Ukip candidate Sid Pepper won 2,654 votes, Independent candidate Philip Shields won 1,079 and Anita Prabhakar, who represented Liberal Democrats won 697.