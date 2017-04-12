Former West Notts College friends join forces in marathon cycle-ride for charity

Two friends in the building industry, who first met as students at college in Mansfield back in 1985, have joined forces in a marathon cycle-ride for charity this Easter weekend.

Richard Scott and Martin Gallagher have come a long way since their days at West Nottinghamshire College as apprentice joiners. Richard is building control and land charges manager at Ashfield District Council, while Martin is managing director (construction) of building services company J.Tomlinson, based in Beeston, Nottingham.

Now, with Martin’s help, Richard is also to go a long way as he heads a team embarking on a 140-mile coast-to-coast trip from Morecambe in the west to Whitby in the east, with the aim of raising £20,000 for Pancreatic Cancer UK.

Richard has arranged the ride as part of fundraising efforts during his year as national president of the Local Authority Building Control (LABC) organisation.

His choice of charity is in remembrance of his father-in-law John Radford who, for many years, ran the family furniture-making business Touchwood, of Mansfield Woodhouse, but who died of pancreatic cancer in 2012.

Martin’s company is providing a support van, which will be driven by retired Ashfield Council employee Paul Talbot, and a minibus. And the team making the journey through the Lake District, Yorkshire Dales and the North Yorkshire Moors on Saturday and Sunday will include colleagues of Richard’s from Ashfield and the LABC.

Richard said: “I am very grateful to J.Tomlinson for providing the back-up. The support van and minibus will be vital for our trip, carrying spares and giving us extra security.”

Martin said: “Richard and I have been good friends for 32 years after we started our careers at West Notts. We are very pleased to support him and his team of cyclists to raise money for such a good cause. We wish them well.”

The LABC represents all building control sections within local councils across England and Wales. Richard will act as ambassador throughout 2017 when his duties include travelling across Europe. As part of his fundraising, he also plans to compete in the Great North Run in September.

Those taking part in the coast-to-coast ride with him include Dave Waring, Lee Sycamore, Glen Beaver and Paul Crawford, who all work at Ashfield Council, Richard Buckwell, a former Ashfield employee, Marsha Mann, of Mansfield District Council, Martin Taylor, from the LABC, and Stephen Carrington, from Pelican Control Systems Ltd, of Grantham. Acting as first-aider will be Sarah Patrick, of Mansfield Council.

If you would like to donate to the cause or sponsor the cyclists, please go to Richard’s JustGiving page online.