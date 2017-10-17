Five vehicle crash on busy Notts road

One woman has been hospitalised after a five vehicle crash.

Emergency services were called out to the A614 near Rufford and Edwinstowe at 7.44am today, Tuesday, October 17 and although the road is open drivers should expect lengthy delays.

A Nottinghamshire Police spokesman said: “Five vehicles have been involved in the collision and one woman has been taken to hospital with minor injuries.”

“Emergency services will stay on the scene until recovery has taken place, the road is partially blocked but cars can still get through but it may take longer than normal.”

Anyone with information or who witnessed the crash is asked to call 101.