Lessons hit as travellers set up Lawn camp

Lessons at a Sutton school have had to be “adjusted”after Travellers set up camp on nearby land.

Sutton Community Academy, on High Pavement, says it has had to amend its lessons since the Travellers – of French, German and Norwegian origin –, pitched up on Sutton Lawn on Sunday.

Last night, as your Chad went to press, there were about 15 adults and 30 children living in 12 caravans in the park.

The academy leases the land from Nottinghamshire County Council.

A spokesman for Ashfield District Council, which is supporting the academy, said: “The feeling on site remains very calm with no aggression or animosity.

“Advice was given to occupants and although there were a few bags of waste behind the caravans, the site remains very tidy.”

Claire Pritchard, from the Academy Transformation Trust, which manages the school, said:“ATT and Sutton Community Academy are working with the district council, which has offered assistance to us, and are following its strategy for dealing with travellers.

“It is not having a direct impact on the academy but, while the lawns which are being occupied are away from the academy site, it clearly means the academy cannot use the area as freely as usual and therefore lessons are being adjusted accordingly.”

Tim Croft, academy headteacher, has been assisted in making a trespass notice which has now been issued to the travellers.

They have seven days to leave the site before further legal action is taken.

Councillor Tim Brown, district council portfolio holder for environment, said: “We are continuing to work with Nottinghamshire County Council and Sutton Community Academy to deal with the encampment on Sutton Lawn as quickly and efficiently as possible.

“We understand the concerns of residents and are happy to speak to any residents regarding this matter”.

Complaints or calls relating to this site should be directed to the district council’s private sector enforcement team on 01623 457205.