Driver taken to hospital after Mansfield crash

A motorist has been taken to hospital after their car crashed into a wall in Mansfield.

The incident happened this morning (Thursday, July 20) on Berry Hill Lane at around 9.30am.

A spokesman for Nottinghamshire Fire said a casualty had been cut from their vehicle by firefighters.

The motorist had suffered back injuries and was taken to hospital by ambulance.

Firefighters left the scne at 11.10am.