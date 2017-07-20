Driver taken to hospital after Mansfield crash

A motorist has been taken to hospital after their car crashed into a wall in Mansfield.
The incident happened this morning (Thursday, July 20) on Berry Hill Lane at around 9.30am.
A spokesman for Nottinghamshire Fire said a casualty had been cut from their vehicle by firefighters.
The motorist had suffered back injuries and was taken to hospital by ambulance.
Firefighters left the scne at 11.10am.
