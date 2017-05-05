Drain works to disrupt Mansfield bus station services

Works to the drains at Mansfield bus station will start this Sunday and run until July.

Improvement work to the drainage at Mansfield bus station’s bay areas will start from May 7 and last until Saturday, July 22. As a result, affected buses will be forced to use alternative bays.

Debra Mcilwaine, Mansfield Bus Station manager, said: “During the works, some bus services will depart from alternative bays. So for up-to-date departure information during the works, please check the electronic signs or speak to a member of our staff.”