Derbyshire men sentenced after football brawl

A South Normanton man has been sentenced for the part he played in a brawl involving rival football supporters in a city centre pub.
Twenty-three-year-old Dylan Connor, of Hill Fields, Broadmeadows, South Normanton, was with a group of Nottingham Forest fans which clashed with Notts County supporters in March last year.
Nottingham Crown Court was told how he played a minor role in the trouble - gesticulating towards County fans - but did not engage in direct violence with anyone else.
He left the scene when a second wave of violence began and was handed 75 hours’ unpaid work and told to pay £500 costs.
The trouble flared at the Major Oak pub in Nottingham city centre on March 19 2016.
A second man from Derbyshire - Adam Claxton, 27, of Mackworth, Derby - received six months in prison, suspended for 18 months, 75 hours of unpaid work, and must pay costs of £500, after pleading guilty to affray.
Eight other men were convicted, with one jailed and another detained for their part in the violence.
