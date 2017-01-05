Degree helps to fuel dad’s career dreams in construction management

A dad-of-three from Ollerton has earned a degree in residential development and construction thanks to a programme sponsored by the company he works for.

The foundation degree is a reward for the ambition of 35-year-old Steve Hallam, who spent three years training onsite at various Barratt Homes developments, receiving dedicated coaching, while also studying at Sheffield Hallam University. The firm was so impressed with him that, halfway through the course, he was promoted to assistant site manager.

He is currently working at Barratt Homes’s Hollygate Park development in Cotgrave, where he will continue to gain hands-on experience to fuel his hopes of becoming a site manager soon.

“I was so overwhelmed when I got accepted on to the degree programme because it was such a huge opportunity to further my career,” said Steve. “It’s brilliant that Barratt Homes offers these chances because I never dreamed of being in construction management.”

The course focused on housebuilding, construction law, technical design and commercial practice. Rob Hutchings, of Barratt Homes, said: “It is extremely important to us because it encourages future talent.”