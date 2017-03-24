Daredevil woman, 73, in wing-walk for charity

A daredevil 73-year-old woman from Mansfield is to be strapped to the wings of a bi-plane as it flies through the air at 1,200 feet.

The challenge is part of Rosemary Martin’s determination to raise money for charity after her good friend, Mike Brooks, died.

Mike lived with Parkinson’s disease, so Rosemary has become inspired to take part in a wing-walk event organised by Parkinson’s UK at Wickenby Aerodome in Langworth, Lincolnshire on Sunday, May 27.

“It’s probably the last chance I’ll have to do something really daft!” said the intrepid pensioner. “It’s not how old you are that matters, but how you are old. I thought I’d do something in Mike’s memory and raise a few bob for Parkinson’s UK. My aim is to get £1,500 for this very worthy cause.”

Rosemary will be strapped securely to the top wing of an authentic Boeing Stearman bi-plane with its own highly experienced pilot.

Her sky-high exploits have brought rich praise from the charity’s director of fundraising, Paul Jackson-Clark, who said: “I would like to say thankyou and good luck to her. I hope she enjoys the experience. A wing-walk is a great way to take to the skies and raise vital funds at the same time. Rosemary will be helping our work to find a cure and improve life for everyone affected by Parkinson’s.”

If you would like to sponsor Rosemary, she has set up her own JustGiving page online. Or it’s not too late to join her on the wing-walk because places are still available.