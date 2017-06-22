UPDATE: Death of 17-year-old girl in Mansfield not suspicious

Police investigating the death of a 17-year-old girl in Mansfield say they are no longer treating the death as suspicious.

Officers were called to a property on Foston Close at 1.45am yesterday morning in relation to the concern for a girl's safety. On arrival, they discovered the body of a 17-year-old.

A 21-year-old man has been released having assisted officers with their inquiries.

The investigation into the circumstances surrounding this tragic incident continues.

Officers are not looking for anyone else in relation to the incident.