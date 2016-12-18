Search

Speeding crackdown on 20 Notts roads

Mobile speed camera vans are out and about in Nottinghamshire.

Mobile speed cameras will be in the following Nottinghamshire locations from Monday, December 19:

* A17 Sleaford Road, Coddington;

* A52(T) Clifton Boulevard, Nottingham, 40mph area;

* A60 Bellar Gate-Woodthorpe Drive, Nottingham;

* A60, Spion Kop;

* A616, Ompton;

* A617, Kirklington;

* A6008 Canal Street, Nottingham;

* A6211 Arnold Lane, Gedling;

* B600 Nottingham Road/Kimberley Road, Nuthall;

* B682 Sherwood Rise through to Hucknall Lane, Nottingham;

* B6028 Stoneyford Road, Skegby;

* B6030 Sherwood Hall Road/Clipstone Road, Mansfield;

* B6040 Retford Rd, Worksop, 40mph limit section;

* Bestwood Park Drive, Nottingham;

* Coppice Road, Arnold;

* Kirkby Road, Sutton;

* New Mill Lane/Sandlands Way, Mansfield Woodhouse;

* Nottingham Road/Portland Road/Annesley Road, Hucknall;

* Nottingham Road/Leake Road, Gotham.

* Radford Boulevard/Lenton Boulevard, Nottingham;

For more details, see www.nottspeed.com