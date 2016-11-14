Search

Speeding crackdown on 20 Notts roads

Mobile speed camera vans are on the streets of Nottinghamshire this week.

Mobile speed cameras are out and about on Nottinghamshire roads this week.

Speed camera locations in Nottinghamshire for the week beginning Monday, November 14

* A60 Leeming Lane North, Mansfield Woodhouse;

* A608 Church Lane, Brinsley

* A610 Alfreton Road, Nottingham;

* A611 Hucknall Road, Nottingham;

* A612 Main Road, Upton;

* A631 Flood Plains Road, Beckingham;

* A6005 Castle Boulevard/Abbey Bridge/University Boulevard, Nottingham;

* A6008 Canal Street, Nottingham;

* A6211 Arnold Lane, Gedling;

* B6023 Mansfield Road, Sutton;

* B6030 Sherwood Hall Road/Clipstone Road, Mansfield;

* B6041 Kilton Hill, Worksop;

* Beechdale Road, from Robins Wood Road-Strelley Road, Nottingham;

* Bestwood Park Drive, Nottingham;

* Clifton Road, Ruddington;

* Kirkby Road, Sutton;

* Main Street, Balderton;

* New Mill Lane/Sandlands Way, Mansfield Woodhouse;

* Spital Hill/Leverton Road, Retford;

* Spring Lane, Lambley.

For more, see www.nottspeed.com