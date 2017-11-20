Reports from the court

Court cases completed at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court.

Violence

Jonjo Dykes, 21, of Bainbridge Road Warsop pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman by beating her. He was committed to prison for 16 weeks suspended for 24 months. He was also ordered to attend an accredited programme for 31 days within the supervision period of 24 months, with a rehabilitation activity requirement up to a maximum of 18 days and to attend a building better relationships programme. A restraining order was also made. He was given a victim surcharge of £115 with costs of £85.

Kenny James Stevenson, 27, of Shardlow Way, Mansfield was found guilty of two counts of assaulting a constable in the execution of their duty, failing to surrender to custody at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court and failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. He was committed to prison for a total of 20 weeks and ordered to pay a total of £50 compensation.

Samantha Brown, 21, of Yew Tree Road, New Ollerton pleaded guilty to assaulting a detention officer in the execution of her duty. She was ordered to pay compensation of £100.

Liam McGugh, 31, of Park Avenue Mansfield Woodhouse was found guilty of assaulting a male causing actual bodily harm. He was committed to prison for 16 weeks suspended for 12 months and ordered to pay compensation of £400.

Steven Parnill, 45, of Manor Crescent Kirkby admitted assaulting a female by beating her. He was committed to prison for 12 weeks suspended for 24 months. He was ordered to participate in an accredited programme for 31 days with a building better relationships rehabilitation activity requirement. A restraining order was made. He was ordered to pay costs of £85 and victim surcharge of £115.

Daniel Kenrick Pamphile, 29 pleaded guilty to assaulting a female by beating her and causing her to fear that violence would be used against her by sending more than 600 text messages of an insulting and violent nature. He was committed to prison for a total of 26 weeks suspended for 12 months. He was ordered to take part in a building better relationships programme. He was given a £115 victim surcharge with £85 costs.

Theft

Adam John Perry, 22, of Half Moon Drive Kirkby, pleaded guilty to stealing tobacco and pop to the value of £21.22 from Fair Price stores Sutton. He also pleaded guilty to stealing tobacco valued at £20.50 from Ashfield Stores. He was ordered to pay compensation totalling £41.72, victim surcharge of £30 and costs of £85.

Reece Gilbert, 21, of Crompton street Teversal pleaded guilty to jointly entering with Kyle Gladwin, a building as a trespasser and stealing £50 cash and a lock knife. He was fined £50 and ordered to pay compensation of £50, with £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Kyle James Gladwin, 20, of High Close, Kirkby pleaded guilty jointly with Reece Gilbert to entering as a trespasser and stealing £50 cash. He was fined £60 and ordered to pay compensation of £50 and victim surcharge of £30 together with costs of £85.

Ryszard pawel Kocwa, 44, of George Street Mansfield admitted stealing aftershaves valued at £108 belonging to Boots. He also admitted possessing class A drug heroin and class B drug cannabis. He was fined £230, with £30 victim surcharge and costs of £85.

Kirsty Godson, 45, of Commill Road, Sutton admitted stealing four cakes, alcohol and yogurt valued at £19 from Asda. A community order was made with a drug rehabilitation requirement and a rehabilitation activity requirement.

Alison Claire Hazel Fletcher, 42, of Cavendish street, Mansfield pleaded guilty to stealing groceries valued at £627 from Tesco, groceries worth £568 from Asda, £60 of coffee from the Co-Op and £338 worth of perfume from Boots. She was committed to prison for a total of 10 weeks and ordered to pay compensation of £60.

Breach

Marc Harry frank Wheatley, 56, of Sandy Lane, Mansfield admitted going to the Wheatsheaf pub while prohibited by a restraining order imposed by Mansfield Magistrates’ Court. He was fined £120 with costs of £85. The restraining order was varied.

Miscellaneous

James Daniel Williams, 22, of Southwell Lane, Kikby, was found not to have paid a fine of £1053 imposed on August 31 2016. It was found it was a culpable neglect to pay. He was committed to custody for 29 days suspended.

David John Bagley, 46, of King Street Mansfield pleaded guilty to having a lock knife without good reason in a public place. He was committed to prison for 23 weeks. Offence so serious because of a previous conviction for an offensive weapon in 2004. He was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £115.

Daniel John Calladine, 27, of Lime Avenue, Sutton pleaded guilty to damaging a beer pump and the exit door at the Nags Head Inn, Sutton valued at £210. He was discharged conditionally for six months and ordered to pay compensation of £210.

Sharon Louise Dennington, 40, of Pelham street, Mansfield, pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly in a public place and assaulting an officer in the execution of his duty. a community order was made with a rehabilitation activity requirement for 15 days and an alcohol treatment requirement for six months. She was ordered to pay compensation of £100.

John Kavanagh, 29, of Davis Avenue Sutton pleaded guilty to drunk and disorderly behaviour. He was fined £50 with victim surcharge of £30.

Craig John Robertson, 40, of Kingsley Court Mansfield Woodhouse was found guilty of laying a duvet on the floor at Leeming Street Mansfield while prohibited from doing by a criminal behaviour order made by Mansfield Magistrates’ Court. He was also found guilty of using abusive language. He was fined £60 with a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Andrew Neil Wyatt, 36, of Rhodes Walk Mansfield admitted possessing controlled drug diamorphine. He was discharged conditionally for six months with victim surcharge of £20.

Motoring

Krysztof Zmotrowicz, 39, of Recreation Drive Shirebrook pleaded guilty to driving with 99mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath when the legal limit is 35 mcg. He was disqualified from driving for six months, fined £295 with victim surcharge of £30 and costs of £85.

Jacob Andrew Murfin,20, of Sunningdale Close Kirkby admitted driving while disqualified and using a vehicle without a licence without insurance without the consent of the owner. He was committed to detention for eight weeks suspended for 12 months with a rehabilitation activity requirement of six days and an unpaid work requirement of 40 hours within the next 12 months. He was also required to pay a victim surcharge of £115 and costs of £85. He was also disqualified from driving for two years.

Adam Richard Copping, 30, of Blake Street, Mansfield Woodhouse admitted driving while the proportion of controlled drugs THC, cocaine and diazepam in his blood exceeded the specified limit. He also admitted the possession of cannabis. He was disqualified from driving for 17 months. A community order was made with a rehabilitation activity requirement for 10 days and an accredited programme for 19 days. Additionally there was an unpaid work requirement of 80 hours within the next 12 months, a victim surcharge of £85 and costs of £85.

Alexander Porter, 19, of Harcourt Street Mansfield pleaded guilty to driving with 46 mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months and fined £169 with costs of £85 and victim surcharge of £30.

Tadeusz Jarysto, 61, of Byron Road Annesley admitted driving with 126 mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath. He also pleaded guilty to driving without a licence or insurance. He was committed to detention for 18 weeks suspended for 12 months and disqualified from driving for 30 months, with victim surcharge of £115 and costs of £85.

Peter Alexander Jenkins, 34, of Singleton Avenue Mansfield admitted driving with 86mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, without a licence or insurance and taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent. He was disqualified from driving for 20 months. A community order was made with a 120 hours unpaid work requirement, with £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Scott Richard Latkowski, 42, of Kings Stand Mansfield pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months and fined £280 with £30 victim surcharge and costs of £85.