Notts pensioner, 78, left ‘battered’ by mugger

Family members are appealing for help in catching a ruthless mugger after a 78-year-old Ashfield woman was attacked in the street and left ‘battered and bruised’.

Paul Groom, the son-in-law of the victim posted on Facebook after the incident yesterday (Monday, September 19): “Today on Main Street in Huthwaite a man mugged my wife’s 78-year-old mum, threw her to the ground and broke her wrist and nicked her bag with £300 in it.

“She is battered and bruised and bruised. We can’t do anything to help because we are on holiday in Portugal.”

The victim is said to be looked after by family members and is described as ‘shocked’ after her ordeal.

Police confirmed a 78-year-old woman was taken to hospital following a robbery in an alleyway.

Officers said: “She was walking from Main Street toward Swanson Avenue, Huthwaite, when an offender snatched her handbag and contents at 11.55am on Monday, 19 September. She fell to the ground in the struggle.

“The victim was taken to the King’s Mill Hospital, Sutton-in-Ashfield, and has since been released.

“The offender is described as a white male, 6ft tall, of stocky build and was wearing a black bobble hat, a blue anorak and jeans.

Anyone who witnessed the robbery or has any information should call Nottinghamshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 361 of 19 September 2016.