Nottinghamshire Chief Constable in reassurance message after London terror attacks

Chief Constable Craig Guildford has reassured the people of Nottinghamshire following yesterday’s terrorist attack in London.

Mr Guildford said: "It’s really important that everyone remains vigilant but at this time there is no intelligence to link any of the tragic events of yesterday back to Nottinghamshire.

"The security threat level nationally hasn’t changed as a result of yesterday’s events. We’ve been at a severe level of threat for a number of months and the situation at the moment remains unchanged as a result of this attack.

"Public safety is at the heart of what we do and as we go about our duties as police officers, PCSOs, police staff and volunteers, we will continue to keep you safe.

"We regularly train for these sort of incidents through a national training programme which is running all the time. We also train with partners through the Resilience Forum as well for these types of events.

"Our advice to anyone who is concerned is that they can call the National Anti-Terrorist Hotline on 0800 789 321 to report suspicious activity or if they see anything immediately suspicious to call 999."

Mr Guildford has once again paid tribute to Metropolitan Police officer PC Keith Palmer who died yesterday protecting the public and to all of the emergency services colleagues who attended.

He added: "The response to this absolutely dreadful incident was very swift and efficient and involved lots of resources from the police and other emergency services. I’d like to pay tribute to them all and our thoughts go out to all those who have been affected by this tragic event.

"Now is the time for us all to come together, united, in the wake of such tragic events. Any form of mindless hatred contemplated by the ignorant or those who seek to divide the good people of Nottinghamshire will be met with a swift response."

Nottinghamshire Police and Crime Commissioner Paddy Tipping said: "London has been bracing itself for attack for some time but no amount of training or risk assessment can prepare us for the shock and devastating emotional impact when such an incident unfolds.

"My deepest sympathies go out to the families of those killed or injured in this atrocity and the police officer’s colleagues within the Metropolitan Police Service.

"I would also like to pay tribute to the courage of those officers and emergency services staff who responded in the aftermath of yesterday’s tragedy. The events in the capital have had a deeply unsettling effect on the police family as a whole and together we pray for the continued safety of our officers in the face of these daily risks.

"This incident must unite our communities to reject violence and hatred and stand firm against any form of segregation. Nottinghamshire is a rich and diverse county and it is up to each and every one of us to protect the values of togetherness, acceptance and tolerance and fight against extremism.

If you have any information about suspected terrorism or see suspicious activity, please contact the anti-terrorist hotline on 0800 789 321."